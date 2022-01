Better Adtech Stock: The Trade Desk vs. PubMatic

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advertising is undergoing a fundamental shift from traditional mediums to programmatic, omnichannel, and digital formats. Digital advertising encompasses mobile ads, connected television (CTV), video, search, and more. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) operates on the demand side of the equation, working with advertisers and their agencies. PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) occupies the sell side, working with publishers and developers. Together, these two companies are at the forefront of this shifting landscape.Image source: Getty Images. With a $36 billion market cap, The Trade Desk is more prominent and further along in its development than PubMatic, which is a small-cap stock. Though both companies are around 15 years old, The Trade Desk has been public since 2016, while PubMatic only made its debut in late 2020.Continue reading