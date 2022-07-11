|
Better Advertising Stock: Alphabet vs. Amazon
Advertising on the internet has become a lucrative business that has boosted some of the biggest tech companies. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) used ads to monetize its sites, and this strategy has become enormously successful.Now, after seeing the success of Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta Platforms in the ad space, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has begun to monetize its extensive web presence by selling ads. The question for investors is whether such a move makes Amazon a better ad stock than Alphabet. Alphabet is one of the leading pioneers of internet advertising. The company became the dominant search engine soon after its founding in 1998. Beginning in 2000, it attached ads to its searches, and its business was born. After buying YouTube, that site evolved into another primary platform for advertising.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
