Better AI Biotech Stock: Recursion Pharmaceuticals vs. 23andMe

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) and 23andMe (NASDAQ: ME) are both popular biotech stocks that are wooing investors with their claims about using artificial intelligence (AI) to supercharge the drug development process. But over the last three years, share prices of Recursion have lost 72% of their value, whereas 23andMe's stock is down 89%.Given the expanding interest in anything related to AI , however, there's a good chance that the next three years could be better for both of these companies and their stocks.Let's examine their prospects and determine which of these two biotech stocks is the better investment. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel