Better AI Buy: AMD vs. Symbotic Stock

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) have both posted explosive stock performance over the past year. Their share prices are up 130% and 180%, respectively, as of this writing, and both look poised to see long-term benefits from the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). While AMD has made big gains thanks to excitement surrounding the company's opportunities in providing semiconductors to power AI , Symbotic has seen its share price rocket higher thanks to strong sales growth and interest in its robotics tech. Which of these leading players in next-generation technology trends is the better buy for investors at today's prices?Parkev Tatevosian (AMD): Investors looking to capitalize on the growth of artificial intelligence have an excellent choice in Advanced Micro Devices. The company has done a solid job growing revenue and profitability in the previous decade and is selling at a reasonable valuation.