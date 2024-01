Better AI Buy: Nvidia vs Amazon

Everybody's talking about artificial intelligence (AI) these days -- and for good reason. The technology has the potential to change the world, from improving safety in cars to bringing better drugs to market faster. AI also can make businesses more efficient, reducing costs and boosting earnings. Further, the AI market, expanding at a 21% compound annual growth rate, is set to reach more than $2 trillion by 2030, according to Fortune Business Insights.So, it's no surprise companies are investing in this hot technology -- and investors are hoping to get in on tomorrow's AI winners today. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently have jumped into the AI spotlight, representing promising AI bets.Nvidia makes the chips that power the technology, and Amazon uses AI to improve its operations and serve its customers. Their shares have climbed 218% and 62%, respectively, over the past year, but these market giants still have room to run. If you could pick up only one of these stocks today, which makes the better AI buy? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel