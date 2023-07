Better AI Chip Stock: AMD vs. Nvidia

Everybody knows Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a leading provider of chips specially designed for artificial intelligence (AI) systems. And everybody knows Nvidia 's chief rival across the computing sector is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). AMD inspires far fewer AI headlines than Nvidia -- but how close is this fabled two-horse race within the confines of the AI industry?It is widely known that OpenAI relied on a few thousand Nvidia A100 Tensor Core chips for training the GPT-3 and GPT-4 AI engines. The GPT-3.5 model now serving the entry-level ChatGPT tool was trained on the Selene supercomputer, featuring 4,480 A100 chips crunching training data in parallel.The A100 GPU (graphics processing unit) is no lightweight. These chips are hard to find on store shelves, but you can run across used A100 cards in online shopping platforms at unit prices ranging from $10,000 to $18,000. The newer and faster H100 chip, which will train the next generation of OpenAI's GPT system, is even harder to find and more than twice as expensive.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel