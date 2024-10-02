|
03.10.2024 00:00:00
Better AI Chipmaker Stock: Broadcom vs. Qualcomm
Over the past year, there's been explosive demand for the components needed to build the hardware foundations for artificial intelligence (AI) systems. This resulted in outsized sales for semiconductor chipmakers such as Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).Consequently, shares of Broadcom have climbed by 114% over the last 12 months while shares of Qualcomm gained 55%. Both companies could see years of further revenue growth as the technology sector transitions into the AI era, which is reshaping the traditional computing paradigm.But between this pair of tech heavyweights, is one a better choice to invest in the burgeoning AI market? That's not an easy question to answer, since both Broadcom and Qualcomm possess compelling strengths.
