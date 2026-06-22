Constellation Energy Aktie

Constellation Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.06.2026 12:15:00

Better AI Energy Stock: Constellation Energy or Vistra?

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) and Vistra (NYSE: VST) are becoming central to the AI infrastructure debate as data centers demand more reliable electricity. One has the cleaner nuclear story, while the other may offer greater flexibility across power markets. That tension could shape which stock investors reward next.Stock prices used were the market prices of June 6, 2026. The video was published on June 21, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Constellation Energy Corp Registered Shs When Issued

mehr Nachrichten