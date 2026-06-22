Constellation Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097
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22.06.2026 12:15:00
Better AI Energy Stock: Constellation Energy or Vistra?
Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) and Vistra (NYSE: VST) are becoming central to the AI infrastructure debate as data centers demand more reliable electricity. One has the cleaner nuclear story, while the other may offer greater flexibility across power markets. That tension could shape which stock investors reward next.Stock prices used were the market prices of June 6, 2026. The video was published on June 21, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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