Better AI Growth Stock: Snowflake vs. CrowdStrike

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) presents a massive opportunity for growth investors. While some AI stocks have already generated tons of excitement, others still trade at big discounts compared to previous highs. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are among the most intriguing names in today's batch of potentially underappreciated AI players. Snowflake stock is trading down roughly 60% from its high, while CrowdStrike is off approximately 55% from its valuation peak. Read on to see why these two AI stocks could be worthwhile portfolio additions and which one is likely the better buy for most investors. Continue reading