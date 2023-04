Better AI Investment: Warren Buffett's Apple vs. Cathie Wood's Tesla

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Both Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI). All of their largest tech plays -- and some of their non-tech stocks -- use AI in some form.But this success was despite radically different investment approaches. Buffett's team at Berkshire Hathaway made its biggest AI bet on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), while Cathie Wood and her associates at Ark Invest chose Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as its biggest AI investment. Although both stocks have outperformed the market by a wide margin, one approach holds a deeper potential for AI-driven success than the other.As mentioned before, both Buffett and Wood hold extensive AI investments. Buffett's investments such as Amazon and banks like Bank of America use AI extensively. By comparison, Wood's investments are more tech-heavy portfolios consisting mostly of smaller large caps. Her fund holds AI stocks like UiPath, Zoom, and numerous others.Continue reading