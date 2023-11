Better AI Software Stock: UiPath vs. Palantir

The artificial-intelligence revolution is upon us, with investors scrambling to figure out the winners and losers. Will the biggest winners be in semiconductors? Cloud platforms? Software? And which ones?One good place to look for AI beneficiaries is companies that were already in the business of data science and automation for years, with large language models now potentially turbocharging their offerings.In addition, new AI capabilities may be somewhat expensive, so investment targets should also include companies with great balance sheets that can afford to invest in AI .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel