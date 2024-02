Better AI Stock: Alphabet vs. Amazon

The artificial intelligence (AI) market hit a valuation of nearly $200 billion last year and has shown no signs of slowing. Data from Grand View Research shows the sector is projected to have a compound annual growth rate of 37% through 2030, which would see it reach nearly $2 trillion before the end of the decade. As a result, dedicating a portion of your holdings to this high-growth market could be one of the best moves this year to potentially benefit from its long-term development.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are two attractive options because both operate leading cloud platforms. Cloud computing has become a crucial growth area for AI since these companies could leverage their massive data centers to steer the generative AI market in their favor.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel