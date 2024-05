Better AI Stock: Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms

Technology giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are pretty similar at their core. Both companies dominate their respective fields by offering superior products for free. Both companies make tons of money by selling advertising that users see as they browse the two companies' platforms.For Alphabet , the primary revenue drivers are Google Search and YouTube. For Meta, it's social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.Both companies are investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) to help extend their leadership. AI appears to be the next great technological frontier for the taking.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel