Better AI Stock: Alphabet vs. Microsoft

The battle for artificial intelligence (AI) supremacy escalated a few months ago with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)-backed OpenAI releasing ChatGPT, and it quickly gained immense popularity. The highly praised chatbot racked up a massive base of 100 million users within just two months of launch, leaving other technology giants to speed up their AI initiatives in an effort to compete.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one such tech giant that started playing catch-up following Microsoft's AI push. The search engine giant introduced the Bard generative AI chatbot in response to ChatGPT this February. The move backfired, and Alphabet stock fell after Bard made a mistake during the launch event.More recently, Alphabet won back some of Wall Street's confidence with its latest AI-related announcements at the Google I/O conference earlier this month. The company is now going toe to toe with Microsoft in the AI arms race, but does that make it a better bet? Let's find out.