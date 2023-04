Better AI Stock: Amazon or Nvidia?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the 1990s, seemingly any company with a link to the internet saw its share price soar. A similar (although less exuberant) phenomenon appears to be underway now. The difference this time is that the technology in question is artificial intelligence (AI).Several tech giants are especially on a roll. Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have jumped nearly 20% so far in 2023. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stands out as one of the biggest winners of all, with a year-to-date gain of over 85%. But which of these will be the better AI stock over the long run? Here's how Amazon and Nvidia stack up against each other.Continue reading