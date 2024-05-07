|
07.05.2024 15:45:00
Better AI Stock: Amazon vs. Alphabet
As some of the world's most valuable companies, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have long histories of providing investors with significant and consistent gains. Their shares are up 1,000% and 516% respectively over the past decade -- and the companies still have promising prospects as they expand their reach.The shares look like particularly attractive options for anyone aiming to invest in artificial intelligence (AI). Demand for AI services has skyrocketed over the last year, with Amazon and Alphabet well-equipped to meet demand with their respective cloud platforms. These tech giants are investing heavily in the budding AI market, and could see significant gains as the sector develops.So let's compare these companies' businesses and determine whether Amazon or Alphabet is the better AI stock right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
16:04
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Amazon-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.24
|Amazon stärkt Standort Erfurt: 2.000 Jobs bis zum Jahresende geplant - Aktie in Grün (dpa-AFX)
|
02.05.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones legt schlussendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|Profiteure des Datacenter-Boom und News von Apple bis Palantir - Calling USA (NewsTool)
|
02.05.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)