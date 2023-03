Better AI Stock: Amazon vs. Nvidia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hot topic in tech after the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT software in November 2022. The platform's advanced ability to produce human-like dialogue based on prompts stunned the world and triggered an AI race among the biggest names in tech.According to Grand View Research, the AI market was valued at $136.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37.3% through 2030. As a result, it's no surprise many companies are venturing into the hypergrowth industry.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have each made promising strides in AI, strengthening their positions in the market's future. These companies' stocks are compelling buys as AI advances, with now an excellent time to consider investing.Continue reading