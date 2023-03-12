|
12.03.2023 13:38:00
Better AI Stock: Amazon vs. Nvidia
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hot topic in tech after the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT software in November 2022. The platform's advanced ability to produce human-like dialogue based on prompts stunned the world and triggered an AI race among the biggest names in tech.According to Grand View Research, the AI market was valued at $136.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37.3% through 2030. As a result, it's no surprise many companies are venturing into the hypergrowth industry.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have each made promising strides in AI, strengthening their positions in the market's future. These companies' stocks are compelling buys as AI advances, with now an excellent time to consider investing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|07.02.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.