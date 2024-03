Better AI Stock: AMD vs. Alphabet

Despite more than a year of seemingly nonstop coverage on the artificial intelligence (AI) market, Wall Street just can't get enough. The industry remains a high-growth area, with plenty of investment opportunities.Data from Grand View Research shows the AI market hit nearly $200 billion last year and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37% until at least 2030. That rate would see the segment achieve a valuation nearing $2 trillion by decade's end.So despite the industry's meteoric rise over the last year, it seems to have barely scratched the surface of its potential. As a result, it's not too late to dedicate a portion of your holdings to AI and benefit from its growth for years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel