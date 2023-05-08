Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 12:20:00

Better AI Stock: AMD vs. Microsoft

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is currently valued at $208 billion and is projected to jump more than 780% to $1.8 trillion by 2030, according to Statista. That immense potential market attracted the attention of many of the world's most valuable companies, all hoping to grab a slice. That potential also means now is a great time to invest in what looks to be a booming industry. There are a lot of choices in AI stocks out there, two of the current leaders are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Both tech giants have invested millions into developing the industry, with one showing promise in the hardware side of AI and the other excelling in the software side.But if you only have room for one AI stock in your portfolio, you'll want to know which of these two is the better buy. Is AMD or Microsoft the better AI stock?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

27.04.23 Microsoft Neutral UBS AG
26.04.23 Microsoft Outperform Credit Suisse Group
26.04.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.04.23 Microsoft Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 423,00 -0,21% Ai Holdings Corp
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 86,45 5,58% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 4 725,00 3,01% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 280,20 -0,67% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel stärker -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Wall Street schliesslich uneins -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienaktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte hingegen leichte Verluste. Die Wall Street notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche schliesslich in verschiedenen Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen