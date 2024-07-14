|
14.07.2024 18:37:00
Better AI Stock: BigBear.ai vs. SentinelOne
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) and SentinelOne (NYSE: S) represent two unique ways to invest in the growing artificial intelligence (AI) market. BigBear.ai develops modular data mining and analytics tools that can be plugged into edge networks. SentinelOne provides AI-powered cybersecurity tools that are aimed at replacing human analysts.Those AI-driven technologies sound promising, but both stocks disappointed their early investors. BigBear.ai went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on Dec. 8, 2021. Its stock opened at $9.84 per share but now trades at about $1.50. SentinelOne went public via a traditional initial public offering (IPO) at $35 a share on June 30, 2021 but now trades at less than $20. Should investors buy either of these out-of-favor stocks as a turnaround play?
