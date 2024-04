Better AI Stock: BigBear.ai vs. SoundHound AI

Over the past year, the growth of generative artificial intelligence (AI) platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT sparked a buying frenzy in many AI stocks. Big winners included Nvidia, which sells the powerful data center GPUs for processing AI tasks, and Microsoft, which owns a major stake in OpenAI.Some lesser-known AI players also went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to capitalize on that bullish trend. Many of these companies initially attracted a lot of interest with their optimistic long-term forecasts, but their stocks collapsed after they broadly missed their own expectations.Two of those struggling SPAC-backed companies are BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). BigBear.ai's stock opened at $9.84 after it closed its merger on Dec. 8, 2021, but now trades at less than $2. SoundHound AI's stock started trading at $8.72 upon closing its merger on April 28, 2022, but it now trades at around $5.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel