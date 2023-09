Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. UiPath

The field of artificial intelligence (AI) has stirred up a burst of enthusiasm among investors in recent times, but that fervor can sometimes wax and wane.Consider C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Both help organizations streamline their operations with AI tools. C3's AI algorithms can be plugged into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, detect fraud, and improve employee safety. UiPath develops software robots for automating repetitive tasks like entering data, processing invoices, onboarding customers, and sending out mass emails.Both companies initially dazzled the bulls. C3's stock more than quadrupled from its IPO price of $42 to its all-time high of $177.47 on Dec. 22, 2020. UiPath's stock rallied from its debut price of $56 to a record high of $85.12 on May 24, 2021. But today, C3 and UiPath trade about 30% and 70%, respectively, below their IPO prices.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel