Better AI Stock: Confluent vs. HubSpot

Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) and Hubspot (NYSE: HUBS) are both cloud-based software companies that have been upgrading their platforms with artificial intelligence (AI) features.Confluent's platform processes "data in motion" as it flows between an organization's different applications and services, and it recently rolled out new tools to analyze data streams from AI applications. Hubspot has been embedding new AI tools across its entire ecosystem of cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM), marketing, analytics, and data visualization services.Yet, neither stock has gained as much attention from the bulls as Nvidia, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), or other top AI stocks. Instead, Confluent's stock plunged nearly 80% over the past two years as Hubspot 's stock dropped more than 40%. Let's see if either of these out-of-favor cloud stocks is worth buying today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel