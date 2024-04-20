Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
20.04.2024 15:15:00

Better AI Stock: Intel vs. AMD

Over the past year, it's felt like nearly every other headline has focused on artificial intelligence (AI) in one form or another. Interest in the technology has skyrocketed, with countless companies reframing their businesses around AI.The emergence of OpenAI's ChatGPT skyrocketed demand for similar services across a range of industries, presenting dozens of exciting investment opportunities. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite has risen 29% in the last 12 months, with growth driven primarily thanks to excitement over AI. Yet this new market is still in its infancy, suggesting it's not too late to invest. And chip stocks appear to be some of the best options. These companies are developing the hardware that make AI possible, with chip demand unlikely to slow any time soon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

