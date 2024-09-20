|
Better AI Stock: Microsoft vs. Alphabet
The artificial intelligence (AI) race is still in its early stages, though it might not feel like it, and there's still plenty of time for tech companies to overtake each other. For investors looking for opportunities in the space, it may be appealing to pick a small AI start-up that might grow by leaps and bounds, but larger companies have deeper pockets, making their AI investments (and shifting strategies) much more likely to succeed.Which ones will prove to be the best AI stocks in the coming years? Let's take a look at what Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are doing to shore up their AI dominance, and consider which one is more likely to be the better artificial intelligence stock in the coming years.Let's start with the most obviously smart AI move Microsoft has made: It invested an estimated $13 billion in ChatGPT creator OpenAI. That gave Microsoft early access to some of the most advanced AI models available, and it wisely started embedding them into nearly all of its software products.
