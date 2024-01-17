|
17.01.2024 16:08:00
Better AI Stock: Microsoft vs. Amazon
The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022 triggered a boom in artificial intelligence (AI), with countless tech firms pivoting their businesses toward the budding industry.According to Grand View Research, the AI market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37% through 2030. That trajectory would see the sector exceed a value of $1 trillion before the end of the decade, suggesting there's no better time than the present to invest in AI-minded companies.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are two attractive options, with both companies investing heavily in the market and active in one of the biggest growth areas of AI: cloud computing. These companies have emerged as some of the biggest threats in the industry and could deliver significant gains over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
