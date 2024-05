Better AI Stock: Microsoft vs. AMD

In 2023, the artificial intelligence (AI) market exploded, leading businesses across a wide range of industries to enter the sector. At first, the rush of interest in AI seemed almost like a temporary trend that would eventually fade. However, multiple companies have begun seeing significant gains from AI , suggesting the technology boom is here to stay.In fact, the AI market was worth just under $200 billion of total revenues last year, with the figure expected to hit close to $2 trillion by 2030. Spending in the industry is rising quickly, and it's not too late to invest.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are two attractive options, with one leading the way in AI software services and the other taking on a crucial role in chips.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel