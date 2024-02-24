|
24.02.2024 16:00:00
Better AI Stock: Microsoft vs. IBM
One of the big secular trends of the past year has been artificial intelligence (AI). The market for AI is forecast to hit $305.9 billion in 2024, and expected to grow to $738.8 billion by 2030.This market expansion serves as a multiyear tailwind for companies developing AI technology. That includes tech veterans International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The demand for each company's AI offerings helped propel both companies' stocks higher over the past year.IBM shares were at a 52-week low of $120.55 last May before reaching a high of $196.90 this year. Meanwhile, Microsoft shares went from a 52-week low of $245.61 last March to a high of $420.82 on Feb. 9.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Freitagshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones steigt am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)