Better AI Stock: Microsoft vs. Nvidia

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been in the limelight in recent months after OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), took the world by storm at the end of 2022 and quickly racked up a massive user base.With a purported investment of $10 billion in OpenAI, Microsoft has set itself up to take advantage of the generative AI boom. The company says it aims to "accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world," which explains why it has extended its partnership with a multibillion-dollar investment.This looks like the right thing to do, as Polaris Market Research expects the global generative AI market to clock 34.2% annual growth over the next decade and create $200 billion in annual revenue by 2032.