24.02.2024 19:30:00

Better AI Stock: Nvidia or Super Micro Computer?

While artificial intelligence (AI) is widely considered a software program, it requires hardware to develop and power it. This leads to investors looking for "pick-and-shovel" style investments, as these companies sell the tools needed to power these processes (similar to how many businesses sold picks and shovels to gold miners during the various gold rushes throughout U.S. history).Two of the top "pick-and-shovel" plays in the AI market are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI). Both stocks have been rocket ships since the start of 2023, with Nvidia and Super Micro Computer's (often called Supermicro) stocks up 437% and 1,000%, respectively.But which one is the better buy now? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

