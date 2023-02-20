|
20.02.2023 13:10:00
Better AI Stock: Nvidia vs. Alphabet
After start-up OpenAI stunned the tech world in November 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT, an advanced chatbot capable of producing human-like prose based on prompts, many companies pivoted their businesses to make some artificial intelligence (AI) connection. According to Grand View Research, the AI market was valued at $136.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37.3% through 2030 as the technology pushes numerous industries forward, such as healthcare, education, consumer tech, and more. As a result, Microsoft's $1 billion investment in OpenAI in 2019 looks like the foresight of the century, with the start-up's technology already being integrated into Microsoft's cloud platform Azure. In fact, recent reports say Microsoft is now considering a further investment of $10 billion into OpenAI to grow its stake in the lucrative market.While Microsoft looks poised to be a major player in the future of AI, two other companies will likely help boost the industry over time: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). These companies have a lot to gain from the swiftly expanding industry, making their stocks compelling buys.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!