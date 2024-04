Better AI Stock: Nvidia vs. Amazon

The artificial intelligence (AI) market has captivated Wall Street during the past year. The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT reignited interest in the technology and highlighted just how far AI has advanced. AI has huge potential in the coming years as it bolsters industries such as consumer tech, cloud computing, machine learning, autonomous vehicles, and much more.In fact, data from Grand View Research shows the AI market reached about $200 billion last year and is projected to reach nearly $2 trillion by 2030. So, despite a monster rally for AI stocks last year, it's not too late to invest and benefit from the sector's development over the long term.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are two attractive options. One dominates the AI chip market, and the other is a leader in cloud computing, one of the fastest-growing areas of AI .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel