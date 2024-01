Better AI Stock: Nvidia vs. Intel

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks were the toast of Wall Street last year. The segment was one of the biggest growth drivers in the Nasdaq Composite's 43% rise in 2023, with countless companies benefiting from increased interest in AI . However, data from Grand View Research suggests the sector is just getting started. The AI market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37% through 2030, which would see it exceed a $1 trillion valuation before the end of the decade. So, even stocks that reached new heights last year could still have much to offer new investors.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are two attractive options, with both companies developing the hardware necessary for training and running AI models. These companies are at considerably different stages of their AI journeys, with one dominating the industry and the other just starting out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel