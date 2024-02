Better AI Stock: Nvidia vs. Intel

The artificial intelligence (AI) market has captivated Wall Street, with increased interest in the technology being a major driver in the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index's 53% year-over-year rise. Investors have become particularly bullish about chip stocks, homing in on the companies developing the hardware necessary for training and running AI models.As a result, shares in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have soared about 204% and 53% since last January. These companies are poised to see significant gains over the long term as demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) continues to rise alongside AI market growth.Nvidia is an attractive option as one of the most established companies in AI , with its estimated 80% to 95% market share in AI GPUs. However, Intel is at an earlier stage in its AI expansion, which could indicate it has more room to run.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel