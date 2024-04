Better AI Stock: Nvidia vs. Intel

A boom in artificial intelligence (AI) shook up the tech world last year. The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT reignited interest in the technology and highlighted just how far AI had come. As a result, countless companies have pivoted their businesses to the budding sector in an effort to take their slice of a $200 billion pie.According to Grand View Research, the AI market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37% until at least 2030, which would see it achieve a valuation nearing $2 trillion by the end of the decade. Consequently, it's not too late to invest in AI, and chip stocks are some of the most attractive options. These companies are developing the hardware necessary to train and run AI models, suggesting they'll be well positioned to profit from the AI market's tailwinds for years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel