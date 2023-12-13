13.12.2023 11:15:00

Better AI Stock: Nvidia vs. Palantir Technologies

Share prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) have been in red-hot form on the stock market this year, recording gains of 225% and 177%, respectively. That performance can be attributed, in part, to their artificial intelligence (AI)-related efforts. Both companies stand to gain from different aspects of the rapid adoption of this technology.Nvidia is clocking astronomical growth thanks to the booming demand for AI hardware, such as data center graphics cards and server processors. Palantir is expected to win big thanks to the increased adoption of AI software.If you were to choose one of these high-flying AI stocks for your portfolio today, which one should you buy? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten