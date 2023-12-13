|
13.12.2023 11:15:00
Better AI Stock: Nvidia vs. Palantir Technologies
Share prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) have been in red-hot form on the stock market this year, recording gains of 225% and 177%, respectively. That performance can be attributed, in part, to their artificial intelligence (AI)-related efforts. Both companies stand to gain from different aspects of the rapid adoption of this technology.Nvidia is clocking astronomical growth thanks to the booming demand for AI hardware, such as data center graphics cards and server processors. Palantir is expected to win big thanks to the increased adoption of AI software.If you were to choose one of these high-flying AI stocks for your portfolio today, which one should you buy? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.12.23
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|NVIDIA-Aktie an der NASDAQ deutlich leichter: Chinesische Konkurrenten bedrohen wohl mit eigenen KI-Chips NVIDIAs Vormachtstellung (Reuters)
|
11.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Montagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.23
|Nvidia emerges as leading investor in AI companies (Financial Times)
|
08.12.23
|Schwache Performance in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Start des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)