30.05.2024 11:10:00

Better AI Stock: Nvidia vs. Snowflake

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) represent two different ways to invest in the growing artificial intelligence (AI) market. Nvidia is the world's largest producer of discrete GPUs, which are used to render high-end graphics and process AI tasks. Snowflake's cloud-based data warehouses store and clean up large amounts of data so it can be easily accessed by third-party applications. That process makes it easier for AI applications to make data-driven decisions.Nvidia and Snowflake both recently headed in opposite directions after their latest earnings reports. Nvidia's stock soared to a new all-time high after the company crushed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations, provided a rosy outlook, and announced a 10-for-1 stock split. Snowflake's stock slumped after the company missed analysts' bottom-line estimates and provided a murky near-term outlook. So should investors continue to buy Nvidia and avoid Snowflake?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

30.05.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
23.05.24 NVIDIA Halten DZ BANK
23.05.24 NVIDIA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
23.05.24 NVIDIA Overweight Morgan Stanley
23.05.24 NVIDIA Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Ai Holdings Corp 2 443,00 0,00% Ai Holdings Corp
NVIDIA Corp. 1 022,00 -4,15% NVIDIA Corp.
Snowflake 130,50 -5,23% Snowflake

Zinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: US-Indizes schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX zum Handelsende kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.

