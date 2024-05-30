|
30.05.2024 11:10:00
Better AI Stock: Nvidia vs. Snowflake
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) represent two different ways to invest in the growing artificial intelligence (AI) market. Nvidia is the world's largest producer of discrete GPUs, which are used to render high-end graphics and process AI tasks. Snowflake's cloud-based data warehouses store and clean up large amounts of data so it can be easily accessed by third-party applications. That process makes it easier for AI applications to make data-driven decisions.Nvidia and Snowflake both recently headed in opposite directions after their latest earnings reports. Nvidia's stock soared to a new all-time high after the company crushed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations, provided a rosy outlook, and announced a 10-for-1 stock split. Snowflake's stock slumped after the company missed analysts' bottom-line estimates and provided a murky near-term outlook. So should investors continue to buy Nvidia and avoid Snowflake?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.05.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch: KI-Pläne von Elon Musk befeuern Hoffnung auf weiterhin hohe KI-Investitionen (dpa-AFX)
|
28.05.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Durchwachsener Start in neue Woche - Nvidia sehr fest (Dow Jones)
|
28.05.24
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|30.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 443,00
|0,00%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|1 022,00
|-4,15%
|Snowflake
|130,50
|-5,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: US-Indizes schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX zum Handelsende kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.