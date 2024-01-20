|
20.01.2024 14:20:00
Better AI Stock: Palantir Technologies vs. C3.ai
Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) have been in red-hot form on the stock market over the past year, gaining 140% and 107%, respectively, thanks to the expectation that the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) could supercharge their growth in the long run.The terrific gains that these stocks delivered lately may seem a tad surprising at first, considering the pace at which Palantir and C3.ai are growing. Palantir's growth has slowed down of late thanks to a challenging scenario in its government-related business. C3.ai has been struggling to put its foot on the gas ever since it switched its business model from a subscription-based one to a consumption-based one.Not surprisingly then, Palantir and C3.ai stocks trade down 21% and 43%, respectively, from their 52-week highs. However, considering that both companies could take advantage of the growing adoption of AI software in the long run, investors may be wondering if they should consider using the pullback as a buying opportunity. If that's indeed the case, which one of these two AI stocks warrants a buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!