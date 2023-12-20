|
20.12.2023 15:21:13
Better AI Stock: Palantir Technologies vs. SentinelOne
Artificial intelligence (AI) was a hot investing theme in 2023 and billions of investing dollars found their way into this technology this year, leading to windfall gains for certain companies that were savvy enough to make the most of the early adoption of AI.According to Goldman Sachs, private investments in AI could hit $110 billion this year globally and increase to an impressive $200 billion by 2025. Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet are some of the obvious names that investors have been piling into to take advantage of this huge opportunity. At the same time, some smaller companies could be big beneficiaries of AI adoption thanks to the markets they serve.Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and SentinelOne (NYSE: S) are two companies for whom AI is likely to be a big catalyst. While Palantir is a leading player in the market for AI software platforms, SentinelOne is setting itself up to capitalize on the growing deployment of AI within the cybersecurity niche.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
