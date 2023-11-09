|
09.11.2023 15:00:00
Better AI Stock: Palantir Technologies vs. SoundHound AI
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) represent two different ways to invest in the booming artificial intelligence (AI) market. Palantir's platforms help government agencies and large companies make data-driven decisions. SoundHound develops sound and speech recognition technologies for a wide range of industries.But over the past 12 months, Palantir has rallied nearly 140% as SoundHound's stock declined more than 10%. Let's see why the former outperformed the latter by such a wide margin -- and if it will remain the better buy for the foreseeable future.
