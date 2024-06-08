|
08.06.2024 09:34:00
Better AI Stock: Palantir vs. Snowflake
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are both secular growth plays on the cloud and AI markets. Palantir's cloud-based platform enables government agencies and large companies to gather data from disparate sources, and then analyze all of that data with its AI algorithms to make smarter decisions. Snowflake helps large organizations aggregate their data from a wide range of computing platforms. It then cleans up and stores all of that information in a centralized cloud-based data warehouse where it can be easily accessed by third-party data visualization and analytics apps.Palantir and Snowflake both initially impressed a lot of investors, but they lost their luster over the past two years as their sales growth decelerated and rising rates compressed their valuations. As of this writing, Palantir and Snowflake trade 43% and 66%, respectively, below their all-time highs from 2021. Should you buy either of these out-of-favor stocks today?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 292,00
|0,84%
|Palantir
|21,50
|-0,72%
|Snowflake
|122,00
|0,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich etwas schwächer -- ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Im Wall Street-Handel zeigte sich am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.