08.06.2024 09:34:00

Better AI Stock: Palantir vs. Snowflake

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are both secular growth plays on the cloud and AI markets. Palantir's cloud-based platform enables government agencies and large companies to gather data from disparate sources, and then analyze all of that data with its AI algorithms to make smarter decisions. Snowflake helps large organizations aggregate their data from a wide range of computing platforms. It then cleans up and stores all of that information in a centralized cloud-based data warehouse where it can be easily accessed by third-party data visualization and analytics apps.Palantir and Snowflake both initially impressed a lot of investors, but they lost their luster over the past two years as their sales growth decelerated and rising rates compressed their valuations. As of this writing, Palantir and Snowflake trade 43% and 66%, respectively, below their all-time highs from 2021. Should you buy either of these out-of-favor stocks today?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 292,00 0,84% Ai Holdings Corp
Palantir 21,50 -0,72% Palantir
Snowflake 122,00 0,07% Snowflake

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich etwas schwächer -- ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Im Wall Street-Handel zeigte sich am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen