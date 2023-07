Better AI Stock: Palo Alto Networks vs. CrowdStrike

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to revolutionize multiple industries, and cybersecurity is one of them. Companies in this sector are increasingly adopting the technology to automate threat detection and prevent cyber attacks, among other things.Morgan Stanley points out that cybersecurity companies can detect attacks more accurately with the help of AI , analyze massive volumes of data quickly to contain cyber threats, and detect the weaknesses of cyber defenses so that they can be shored up before any attack. The investment bank adds that the market for AI-powered cybersecurity products is expected to grow from just $15 billion in 2021 to $135 billion in 2030.That's why now is a good time for investors to take a closer look at shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), two cybersecurity stocks that could win big from AI. While Palo Alto stock has surged 77%, CrowdStrike has logged a gain of 42%. However, CrowdStrike stock has lost momentum of late as the company's growth is impacted by economic headwinds.