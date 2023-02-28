|
28.02.2023 13:36:00
Better AI Stock: Salesforce vs. UiPath
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) both make it easier for companies to automate and optimize their workflows with AI services. Salesforce, the world's largest provider of cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) services, uses its AI platform Einstein to analyze trends and provide data-driven predictions.UiPath's robotic process automation (RPA) platform automates repetitive office tasks -- such as managing inventories, processing invoices, onboarding customers, and entering large amounts of data -- to reduce an organization's dependence on human employees.Salesforce and UiPath will both likely benefit from the secular expansion of the AI market and the digital transformations of large businesses. But over the past 12 months, Salesforce's stock declined 14% as UiPath's stock plunged 53%. Let's see why both stocks lost their luster, and if either one is a good turnaround play for 2023 and beyond.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
