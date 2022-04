Better AI Stock: SentinelOne vs. C3.ai

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is often associated with intelligent robots taking over human tasks. But most of those robots aren't the shiny androids we see in sci-fi movies -- they're simply bits of code that are integrated into software to streamline difficult and time-consuming tasks.SentinelOne (NYSE: S) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) both tap AI algorithms for those purposes. SentinelOne is a cybersecurity company that uses its AI-powered Singularity XDR (extended detection and response) platform to process potential threats instead of relying on teams of human analysts. C3.ai develops AI algorithms that can be plugged into an organization's existing software infrastructure to optimize its operations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading