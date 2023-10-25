|
25.10.2023 14:09:00
Better AI Stock: Snowflake vs. UiPath
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) represent two different ways to invest in the growing artificial intelligence (AI) market. Snowflake's cloud-based data warehouse aggregates data from a wide range of computing platforms across an organization, cleans it up, and makes it easily accessible to third-party data visualization and analytics applications.UiPath's software robots can be plugged into an organization's existing software to automate repetitive tasks like entering data, processing invoices, managing inventories, onboarding customers, and sending out mass emails.But over the past 12 months, Snowflake's stock has declined 16% as UiPath's stock advanced 32%. Let's see why UiPath outperformed Snowflake by such a wide margin -- and if it will remain the better AI play for the foreseeable future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UiPathmehr Nachrichten
|
05.09.23
|Ausblick: UiPath legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.08.23
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.23
|UiPath Is Shaking Up Its Management. Is It Time to Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
13.07.23
|Best Growth Stocks to Buy: Fiverr vs. UiPath (MotleyFool)
|
12.07.23
|Why UiPath Stock Went Up 30% in the First Half of 2023 (MotleyFool)
|
26.06.23
|Best Stock to Buy: PayPal vs. UiPath (MotleyFool)