25.10.2023 14:09:00

Better AI Stock: Snowflake vs. UiPath

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) represent two different ways to invest in the growing artificial intelligence (AI) market. Snowflake's cloud-based data warehouse aggregates data from a wide range of computing platforms across an organization, cleans it up, and makes it easily accessible to third-party data visualization and analytics applications.UiPath's software robots can be plugged into an organization's existing software to automate repetitive tasks like entering data, processing invoices, managing inventories, onboarding customers, and sending out mass emails.But over the past 12 months, Snowflake's stock has declined 16% as UiPath's stock advanced 32%. Let's see why UiPath outperformed Snowflake by such a wide margin -- and if it will remain the better AI play for the foreseeable future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UiPathmehr Nachrichten