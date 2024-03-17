Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
17.03.2024 14:00:00

Better AI Stock: SoundHound AI vs. Super Micro Computer

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) represent two very different ways to invest in the booming artificial intelligence (AI) market. SoundHound's namesake app is used to identify and discover songs, while its Houndify developer platform enables companies to create their own speech-recognition tools. Super Micro Computer, more commonly known as Supermicro, is a leading producer of AI servers.Both companies have close ties to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Nvidia was one of SoundHound's earliest backers prior to its public debut in 2022, and it recently made another investment in the company. Supermicro's partnership with Nvidia grants it access to the chipmaker's top-tier data center graphics processing units (GPUs) before most of its competitors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten