Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003
|
16.11.2025 15:45:00
Better AI Stock: SoundHound vs. Taiwan Semiconductor
It's not difficult to identify artificial intelligence stocks that have experienced significant gains over the past year. A massive spending spree among large tech companies is fueling investments in AI data centers that could reach up to $4 trillion by 2030.Software companies are benefiting as well, with many companies tapping into a rise in demand for AI services that will help boost productivity and increase cost savings.Two companies that have seen their share prices surge thanks to all of this AI interest are SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), with its shares rising 87% over the past year, and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), with its price up 44%.
