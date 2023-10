Better AI Stock: Tesla vs. Alphabet

Among the dozens of companies jockeying to lead the next artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are two of the clear leaders.Though Alphabet might have ceded the initial first-mover advantage in generative AI to OpenAI's ChatGPT and its partner Microsoft, the Google parent has responded well to the challenge. It's launched its own generative AI chatbot, Bard, and it's rolled out AI features into products like Google Workspace and Google Cloud, where generative AI tools can help users write emails. Its new Pixel smartphone is powered by AI tools like advanced photo editing.Meanwhile, Tesla 's primary use cases for artificial intelligence revolve around its vehicles, namely autopilot, or what's referred to as autonomy across the industry. Tesla's AI features include Summon, which allows people to bring their vehicles to them without a driver inside, and AI systems that can predict the energy requirements of the car.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel