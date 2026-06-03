Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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03.06.2026 13:15:00
Better AI Stock to Buy: Alphabet vs. Microsoft. (The Winner Might Surprise You)
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are two of the biggest artificial intelligence hyperscalers. Combined, they are nearly an $8 trillion entity and are competing in many of the same industries. These two are often compared to each other, but which one makes for the best AI stock to buy right now?Let's take a look at each and see where the stocks may be headed, and figure out which is the best buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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