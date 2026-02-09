Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
09.02.2026 22:30:00
Better AI Stock to Buy Now: Palantir or Nvidia?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two of the biggest names in artificial intelligence (AI). One plays in the software realm while the other is on the hardware side. Both of these companies are making huge profits right now from the AI boom, but which one makes for the better investment?I think each has a solid case for why it could be the ultimate winner, but only one can emerge as the best.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
